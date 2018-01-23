Police: Student killed by fellow pupil at German school

Police guards the entrance of a school in Luenen, Germany, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Police say a student has been killed by a fellow pupil at a school in western Germany. Dortmund police said the incident happened Tuesday morning at a school in the nearby town of Luenen. Police said a minor has been arrested and investigations into the killing are ongoing. Students and teachers at the school are getting psychological counseling. dpa via AP Bernd Thissen