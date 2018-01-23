U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a press conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London, Monday Jan. 22, 2018. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday that he sees progress in getting European support for tough new penalties against Iran that could prevent a U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a press conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London, Monday Jan. 22, 2018. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday that he sees progress in getting European support for tough new penalties against Iran that could prevent a U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Pool via AP Toby Melville
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a press conference with Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in London, Monday Jan. 22, 2018. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday that he sees progress in getting European support for tough new penalties against Iran that could prevent a U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Pool via AP Toby Melville

Nation & World

France asks why US is pressuring Europeans on Iran deal

The Associated Press

January 23, 2018 06:30 AM

PARIS

France's foreign minister is expressing annoyance that the Trump administration is pressuring European allies to redesign the Iranian nuclear deal to fit U.S. needs.

Jean-Yves Le Drian was bracing for tense discussions in Paris on Tuesday with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Le Drian said he would underline France's firm commitment to the 2015 accord.

Le Drian questioned why the Trump administration is "kicking the ball back to Congress and the Europeans," when Russia and China also signed the deal.

Trump has threatened to abandon the deal this spring unless it is fixed to his liking, and Tillerson is in Europe this week seeking support for tough new penalties against Iran that could prevent a U.S. withdrawal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video