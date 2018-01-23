The Latest: Fitzgerald wants to oust more at commissions

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2016, file photo, Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator Michael Haas views the results of a state-wide presidential recount at the commission's offices in Madison, Wisc. The embattled leaders of the Wisconsin agencies that run elections and enforce ethics laws are engaging in a public relations campaign to save their jobs. The Wisconsin Senate was scheduled to vote Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018 on whether to confirm the administrators of the state agencies that run elections and oversee ethics laws that office holders, candidates and lobbyists have to follow. Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File John Hart