Nation & World

German school to pay tribute to student killed by ex-pupil

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 06:13 AM

BERLIN

Teachers and students plan to hold a minute's silence for a 14-year-old boy who was killed at a school in western Germany by a former pupil.

Reinhold Bauhus, principal of the Kaethe-Kollwitz secondary school in Luenen, said Wednesday that "the whole school has been deeply affected, we are trying to cope with this crisis."

Police in the nearby city of Dortmund said the 15-year-old suspect was in the school Tuesday with his mother to meet a social worker when he encountered the victim.

The suspect, who has German and Kazakh citizenship, told police he felt provoked by the fact that the victim had looked at his mother. The older boy then stabbed the victim in the neck with a knife.

The suspect will appear before a judge Wednesday.

