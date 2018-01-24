Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a demonstration in his support in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Brazilian judges are scheduled to rule Wednesday on da Silva's appeal of his conviction on corruption and money laundering charges.
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a demonstration in his support in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Brazilian judges are scheduled to rule Wednesday on da Silva's appeal of his conviction on corruption and money laundering charges. Wesley Santos AP Photo
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a demonstration in his support in Porto Alegre, Brazil, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. Brazilian judges are scheduled to rule Wednesday on da Silva's appeal of his conviction on corruption and money laundering charges. Wesley Santos AP Photo

Nation & World

Court ruling to affect ex-president da Silva, Brazil vote

The Associated Press

January 24, 2018 06:19 AM

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil

An appellate court in Brazil has begun its review of a corruption conviction against former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

If the three-member court upholds the conviction, da Silva could be barred from running in elections later this year. Despite his legal troubles, the 72-year-old leads preference polls.

The case in question is related to a beachfront apartment in Guaruja, a city in the state of Sao Paulo. Prosecutors argued that da Silva was promised the apartment, owned by construction company OAS, in exchange for contracts.

The former president has repeatedly argued the case is politically motivated. He notes that he never owned the apartment.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

In July, Judge Sergio Moro sentenced da Silva to nine and a half years in prison.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What is net neutrality?

    The F.C.C. is set to repeal rules that require internet providers to give consumers equal access to all content online. Here’s how it works.

What is net neutrality?

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine
In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

View More Video