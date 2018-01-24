Member of 82nd Airborne arrested in Myrtle Beach killing

A suspect was arrested overnight in North Carolina in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old Myrtle Beach woman found early Monday at an Ocean Boulevard motel.
Police charged Chandler Ari Dunmeyer, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to Myrtle Beach Police Capt. Joey Crosby.
In the arrest warrant, Myrtle Beach police detectives say 19-year-old Dunmeyer confessed to his role in the killing.
Myrtle Beach police were called to the Beachcomber Inn and Suites at 1405 S. Ocean Boulevard about 1:15 a.m. Monday and discovered Colee Muirhead of Myrtle Beach was the victim of shooting, according to authorities.
Never miss a local story.
An affidavit alleges Muirhead and Dunmeyer texted one another Sunday and planned to meet at the Beachcomber motel. Police say the two discussed a specific amount of money, and that Dunmeyer withdrew that amount from an ATM.
Authorities noted in the affidavit that video surveillance was checked, and showed a man matching Dunmeyer’s description arrive at the motel on a motorcycle, go into the victim’s motel room, leave a short time later, then exit the city on the same motorcycle. Police said Dunmeyer recently purchased a motorcycle that matches the one shown on surveillance footage.
“Video surveillance showed that no entry was made into the room after the defendant exited the room until the body was discovered,” the affidavit also states.
Police identified Dunmeyer as a “subject of interest” Tuesday night in North Carolina, and North Carolina officers detained him, Crosby said, and later stated authorities at Fort Bragg and the Fayetteville Police Department assisted with the investigation. Fort Bragg officials confirmed Dunmeyer is a member of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.
A spokesman for the 82nd Airborne said Dunmeyer is a private second class and joined the division two months ago. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in May 2017, according to Master Sgt. Jose Colon.
Colon added that the Army is cooperating fully with the civilian investigation.
Dunmeyer was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail early Wednesday morning.
Comments