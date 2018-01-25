Scientist challenges incumbent in Czech presidential runoff

In this picture taken on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018, woman rides a bicycle past a poster for presidential candidate Jiri Drahos prior the second round of the presidential elections in Prague, Czech Republic. The former head of the Academy of Sciences Jiri Drahos faces the pro-Russian incumbent Milos Zeman in a tight Czech presidential runoff vote scheduled for Jan. 26-27, 2018. The poster reads "To the caste with clean sheet". Petr David Josek AP Photo