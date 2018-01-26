UN says 30 African migrants, refugees drowned off Yemen

1:37 Easterseals West Georgia begins major expansion Pause

2:24 Jury finds defendant guilty of involuntary manslaughter just hours after closing arguments

1:31 Man pleads in fatal 2014 shooting after jury selected, trial set to begin

1:48 Plans brewing to convert former dive bar into coffee house

1:20 New restaurant/bar features handcrafted cocktails, craft beers and southern cuisine with a twist

1:52 These (not so) smooth criminals should stick to their day jobs

1:15 If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

0:54 Recognizing signs of physical child abuse

1:09 What to do if you've been in a car accident