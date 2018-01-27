United States' Sebastian Korda celebrates with a scissor kick after defeating Taiwan's Tseng Chun Hsin in the boy's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018.
Wozniacki beats Halep to win 1st major at Australian Open

By JOHN PYE AP Sports Writer

January 27, 2018 06:42 AM

MELBOURNE, Australia

Caroline Wozniacki has won her first Grand Slam singles title in her 43rd major with a 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 win over Simona Halep in the Australian Open final on Saturday.

Wozniacki, 7 ½ years after appearing in her first Grand Slam final, finally claimed the elusive title and can remove the "but never won a major" footnote that has long been associated with her career.

She'll also regain the No. 1 ranking for the first time in six years, another benefit of beating the top-seeded Halep.

Halep is now 0-3 in major finals after losing twice in the championship match at the French Open.

The 27-year-old Wozniacki is the third first-time major winner in the four majors in the past year — since Serena Williams won her 23rd title at the 2017 Australian Open and then took time out for her pregnancy and the birth of her daughter in September.

