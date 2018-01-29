Police witness: Kim Jong Nam met American before his murder

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, second from left, is escorted by police as she leaves after a court hearing at Shah Alam court house in Shah Alam, Malaysia, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. Doan and Siti Aisyah of Indonesia pleaded not guilty to killing Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, last Feb. 13 in a crowded Kuala Lumpur airport terminal. They are accused of smearing VX nerve agent on Kim Jong Nam's face. Sadiq Asyraf AP Photo