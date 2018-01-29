Rescued French climber recovering in Pakistani hospital

FILE - In this May 4, 2004 file photo, Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest mountain in the world, is seen in Pakistan's northern area. A Pakistani official said Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, that volunteers were able to rescue Elisabeth Revol, a French mountaineer from the Himalayan peak but because of poor weather called off efforts to retrieve a Polish climber, Tomasz Mackiewicz, who was suffering from snow blindness and altitude sickness. Musaf Zaman Kazmi, File AP Photo