FILE - In this May 4, 2004 file photo, Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest mountain in the world, is seen in Pakistan's northern area. A Pakistani official said Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, that volunteers were able to rescue Elisabeth Revol, a French mountaineer from the Himalayan peak but because of poor weather called off efforts to retrieve a Polish climber, Tomasz Mackiewicz, who was suffering from snow blindness and altitude sickness. Musaf Zaman Kazmi, File AP Photo

Rescued French climber recovering in Pakistani hospital

By ZARAR KHAN Associated Press

January 29, 2018 06:38 AM

ISLAMABAD

A Pakistani doctor says a French climber rescued from a Himalayan peak is recovering and would be discharged from hospital soon.

Elisabeth Revol was rescued by a volunteers' team from a separate Polish expedition on Sunday from Nanga Parbat, also known as "killer mountain."

She was airlifted to Islamabad and was being treated at the Shifa International Hospital. The hospital doctor spoke on condition of anonymity under hospital regulations.

Earlier, the search for Revol's fellow climber, Polish national Tomasz Mackiewicz, was called off. He has been declared deceased.

Revol spoke briefly to local Geo TV, saying that she has had "some problem with fingers ... now it's ok."

Revol and Mackiewicz were attempting to summit Nanga Parbat, the ninth highest peak in the world at 8,126 meters, or 26,660 feet.

