Israeli leader at Greek holocaust museum foundation-laying

Israel's President Reuven Rivlin speaks during a a foundation stone-laying ceremony for a planned Holocaust museum, in the northern port city of Thessaloniki , Greece, Tuesday, Jan. 30 2018. Thessaloniki's new museum will be built next to the railway station where the city's Jews boarded the trains taking them to the camps. Thessaloniki's 55,000-strong Jewish population was deported by Nazi forces during World War II and most of its members were murdered in German concentration camps. Giannis Papanikos AP Photo