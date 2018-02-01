Afghanistan says it has proof attackers trained in Pakistan

Masoom Stanekzai Afghanistan's intelligence chief, right, and Wais Ahmad Barmak, interior minister speaks during a joint press conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018. At the news conference Wais Ahmed Barmak said they has given neighboring Pakistan confessions and other proof that the militants who carried out a recent series of attacks were trained in Pakistan and that Taliban leaders there are allowed to roam freely. Rahmat Gul AP Photo