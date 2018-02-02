Louisville Metro Police officer's await the arrival of crime scene investigators following a deadly shooting in which a police officer was injured on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville Metro Council President David James, a former police officer, said Thursday that he was told by officers that the wounded officer is expected to be OK. He had no details about the circumstances. Louisville police did not immediately release a statement.
Louisville Metro Police officer's await the arrival of crime scene investigators following a deadly shooting in which a police officer was injured on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville Metro Council President David James, a former police officer, said Thursday that he was told by officers that the wounded officer is expected to be OK. He had no details about the circumstances. Louisville police did not immediately release a statement. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo
Louisville Metro Police officer's await the arrival of crime scene investigators following a deadly shooting in which a police officer was injured on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville Metro Council President David James, a former police officer, said Thursday that he was told by officers that the wounded officer is expected to be OK. He had no details about the circumstances. Louisville police did not immediately release a statement. Timothy D. Easley AP Photo

Nation & World

Police: 1 suspect dead, Louisville officer shot and wounded

The Associated Press

February 02, 2018 07:24 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

A Louisville police detective was shot in the head during a traffic stop as officers fatally shot one suspect and wounded another during a drug investigation.

Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad says the narcotics detective was struck in the head during an "exchange of gunfire." He gave no details about the officer's condition, but Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told reporters "we're grateful our officer is going to be ok."

Conrad said the officer and the wounded suspect were being treated at a hospital. He did not identify the officer or the suspects.

The chief said the department's Public Integrity Unit is investigating. He also said that police video of the shootings may be released on Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  