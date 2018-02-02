Police: 1 suspect dead, Louisville officer shot and wounded

A Louisville police detective was shot in the head during a traffic stop as officers fatally shot one suspect and wounded another during a drug investigation.
Louisville Police Chief Steve Conrad says the narcotics detective was struck in the head during an "exchange of gunfire." He gave no details about the officer's condition, but Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer told reporters "we're grateful our officer is going to be ok."
Conrad said the officer and the wounded suspect were being treated at a hospital. He did not identify the officer or the suspects.
The chief said the department's Public Integrity Unit is investigating. He also said that police video of the shootings may be released on Friday.
