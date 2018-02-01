California prosecutors dropping, reducing pot convictions

FILE - In this Dec. 9, 2014 file photo, San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon speaks during a news conference in San Francisco. San Francisco's district attorney says his office will toss out or reduce thousands of marijuana criminal convictions dating back decades, which a 2016 ballot measure legalizing recreational use of the drug in California allows. Gascon announced Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, that his office will review nearly 5,000 felony cases for possible action and automatically seal 3,000 misdemeanor cases. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo