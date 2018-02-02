North Dakota woman cut child from neighbor's womb

FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2017, file photo, Brooke Crews, who is accused of killing a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby, appears in state district court in Fargo, N.D., on with attorney Steven Mottinger. Crews, who pleaded guilty in the killing to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder, and lying to law officers in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo, in August 2017, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, in Fargo. The Forum via AP, Pool Michael Vosburg