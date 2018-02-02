South Korea's Choe Un Song, top right, skates during a Men's Short Track Speed Skating training session ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018.
South Korea's Choe Un Song, top right, skates during a Men's Short Track Speed Skating training session ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Felipe Dana AP Photo
South Korea's Choe Un Song, top right, skates during a Men's Short Track Speed Skating training session ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. Felipe Dana AP Photo

Nation & World

N. Korea Olympic skaters begin training in South; 1 injured

The Associated Press

February 02, 2018 07:17 AM

GANGNEUNG, South Korea

North Korean skaters have begun training a day after arriving in South Korea to take part in this month's Winter Olympics.

But short-track speed skater Choe Un Song fell and slid into a padded wall during his first practice at the Gangneung Ice Arena on Friday.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, and media officials later said an examination showed he wasn't injured seriously.

A pair of North Korean figure skaters also practiced at the same venue.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

They are among 10 North Korean athletes who arrived Thursday in the second and final group of a total of 22 athletes from North Korea who will attend the Winter Games.

  Comments  