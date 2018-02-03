Victims' dad apologizes after lunging at Nassar in courtroom

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:49 What is net neutrality? Pause 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

On the second day of disgraced ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar's final sentencing hearing the father of three victims, Randall Margraves, tried to attack Nassar. The man charged across the room but was quickly tackled by bailiffs and lead from the courtroom. This hearing focuses on Nassar's work with Twistars, an elite Michigan gymnastics club. More than 30 victims have given statements so far. During a similar hearing that ended last week, more than 150 girls and women came forward. Pool via AP

