Outside Yemen's rebel-held capital, stalemated war rages on

In this Friday, Feb. 2, 2018, photo, Yemeni militiamen allied to the country's internationally recognized government prepare to climb a mountain in the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen. Yemen's conflict, which began as a civil war in 2014 and escalated into a regional proxy fight, drags on today. Winning the hardscrabble terrain takes time and costs dearly, only exacerbating the country's humanitarian crises and making a war that's seen over 10,000 people killed last that much longer. Jon Gambrell AP Photo