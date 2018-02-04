The Latest: Italian police: No remorse from far-right gunman

Italian Paramedics a wounded man after a shooting broke out in Macerata, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. A lone gunman opened fire on foreigners in drive-by shootings in a central Italian city, wounding an undisclosed number of people Saturday morning before being arrested, police said. The suspect’s motive wasn’t immediately clear, but the city of Macerata is still reeling from the gruesome killing of a young Italian woman this week, allegedly at the hands of a Nigerian immigrant. ANSA via AP Guido Picchio