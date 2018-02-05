The Latest: 23 killed in airstrikes on Damascus rebel suburb

This photo provided by the Ibaa News Agency the media arm of al-Qaida’s branch in Syria shows part of a Russian plane that was shot down by rebel fighters over northwest Idlib province in Syria, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. A Russian pilot who ejected from his fighter jet after it was shot down in northwestern Syria on Saturday was killed by militants after he landed alive on the ground and resisted capture by an al-Qaida-linked group, Syrian monitors and a Syrian militant said. Moscow did not confirm the downing of its plane or the killing of a pilot in Syria. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Russian pilot was dead but had no further details. Ibaa News Agency via AP)