The Latest: 2 of Maldives' 4 supreme court justices arrested

In this late Sunday, Feb.4, 2018 photo, Maldivian opposition supporters shout slogans during a protest as they the urge the government to obey a Supreme Court order to release and retry political prisoners, including an ex-president in Male, Maldives. The political crisis in the Maldives deepened Monday, as the government of the island nation said it would not obey a Supreme Court order to free a group of imprisoned opposition leaders. Placards in Divehi language from left, to right, read, "protect the citizens , carry out the supreme court's order, free political prisoners and to uphold justice". Mohamed Sharuhaan AP Photo