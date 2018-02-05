Court allows Pennsylvania to redraw GOP-favored district map

FILE - In this June 30, 2015, file photo, front from left to right, Pennsylvania state Sen. Jake Corman, R-Centre, state House Majority Leader Dave Reed, R-Indiana, state Senate President Pro Tempore Joseph Scarnati, R-Jefferson, and state Speaker of the House Mike Turzai, R-Allegheny, lead a news conference after Republican leaders engineered passage of state budget, liquor privatization and pension bills, at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. After the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, let a court-ordered redrawing of Pennsylvania's congressional districts proceed, Scarnati and Turzai said in a statement they may pursue further legal action, and Corman said he has had "zero" discussions with Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and legislative leaders about new district boundaries. Chris Knight, File AP Photo