Indiana woman pleads guilty in crash that killed her 2 kids

The Associated Press

February 05, 2018 07:42 PM

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.

A southern Indiana woman who admits that she had drugs in her system when her SUV collided with a freight train, killing her two young children, has pleaded guilty to reduced charges.

Twenty-nine-year-old Ericka Fouch, of Henryville, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of causing death while operating a vehicle with schedule I or II drugs in the system and an infraction for driving with a suspended license.

Prosecutors dropped two neglect charges.

Fouch admitted in court to being under the influence of marijuana and methamphetamine when she tried to beat a train last June in Henryville, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Louisville, Kentucky. The collision killed 5-year-old Adalyn Fouch and 4-year-old Wyatt Fouch.

Fouch could face up to 24 years in prison when she's sentenced on March 8.

