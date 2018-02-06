UK will consider pardons for convicted suffragettes

FILE - In this file photo dated June 1, 1910, British suffragette Charlotte Despard, who was a prominent Women's Social and Political Union WSPU) member, speaking to a crowd in Trafalgar Square, London, as many struggled for many years arguing for women's suffrage. Tuesday Feb. 6, 2018, marks the 100th anniversary of the Representation of the People Act, passed in England on February 6 1918, which gave voting rights to certain women over the age of 30, a fundamental change to women's rights.