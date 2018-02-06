The Latest: Polish Holocaust bill 'won't block' free speech

FILE - In this July 29, 2016 file photo a man crosses the iconic rails leading to the former Nazi death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau prior to a visit by Pope Francis, in Poland. The office of Polish President Andrzej Duda said the leader will on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 announce his decision on whether to sign legislation penalizing certain statements about the Holocaust. Alik Keplicz, file AP Photo