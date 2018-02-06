Nation & World

Pentagon says Trump ordered Washington military parade

By ROBERT BURNS AP National Security Writer

February 06, 2018 07:42 PM

WASHINGTON

The White House says President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to stage a military parade.

The Washington Post, which was first to report the presidential order, said Trump wants a grand parade this year in the nation's capital, with soldiers marching and tanks rolling.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed the request Tuesday evening. She says Trump wants the Pentagon to "explore a celebration" that will allow Americans to show appreciation for the military.

A Pentagon spokesman, Charlie Summers, says Pentagon officials are aware of the request and are "looking at options."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  