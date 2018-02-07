Thousands of African migrants protest Israel deportations

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2014 file photo, African migrants chant slogans during a protest in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel. On Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, Israeli authorities began distributing deportation notices to thousands of African migrants saying the migrants have 60 days to accept the offer to leave the country for an unnamed African destination in exchange for $3,500 and a plane ticket. Those who don't by Apr. 1 will be incarcerated indefinitely. Ariel Schalit, File AP Photo