Analysis: As Olympics begin, 2 Koreas navigate an odd moment

People watch a TV showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, North Korea, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over an extravagant military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square on Thursday, grabbing the spotlight on the eve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea to thumb his nose at Washington while making a point of showing off his new-found restraint toward Seoul. Ahn Young-joon AP Photo