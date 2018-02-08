Suspect in scholar kidnapping asks judge to recuse himself

FILE - This photo provided by the Macon County Sheriff's Office in Decatur, Ill., shows Brendt Christensen. Lawyers for Christensen, a former physics student accused of kidnapping and killing Yingying Zhang, a University of Illinois scholar from China, intend to ask the presiding federal judge to recuse himself in the death penalty case. A two-page filing in central Illinois federal filed Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, doesn't spell out why Christensen's attorneys think Judge Colin Stirling Bruce should step aside. Macon County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)