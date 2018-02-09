US Sen. Rubio steps up Venezuela rhetoric by suggesting coup

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2018 file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks with reporters as he leaves the office of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, who is moderating bipartisan negotiations on immigration, at the Capitol in Washington. Rubio stepped up his typically strong rhetoric against the Venezuelan government Friday, Feb. 9 by suggesting its army should rise up in rebellion. The Florida senator, who has been an outspoken critic of the government of President Nicolas Maduro, said on Twitter that the world would support the country’s armed forces “if they decide to protect the people and restore democracy by removing a dictator.” J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo