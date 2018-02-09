Man in US illegally guilty of killing 2 California deputies

FILE - This Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 file photo shows Luis Bracamontes acting out in court during day one of his trial in Sacramento, Calif., Superior Court. Luis Bracamontes, a man in the United States illegally was convicted Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 of killing two Northern California deputies in a case that helped fuel the national immigration debate. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Bracamontes, who has repeatedly blurted out in court that he killed the deputies and wished he had killed more. The Sacramento Bee via AP, File Randy Pench