Combined Korean hockey team makes historic Olympic debut

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, right, shakes hands with Kim Yo Jong, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's sister, after receiving a letter at the presidential house in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. A rare invitation to Pyongyang for the South Korean president marked Day Two of the North Korean Kim dynasty's southern road tour Saturday, part of an accelerated diplomatic warming that included more handshakes, some Korean liquor over lunch and the potential shared joy of watching a "unified" Korea team play hockey at the Olympics. Yonhap via AP Kim Ju-sung