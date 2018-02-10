UK official says 2 British IS suspects shouldn't return home

FILE - This Oct. 19, 2017, image from drone video, shows damaged buildings in Raqqa, Syria, two days after Syrian Democratic Forces said military operations to oust the Islamic State group ended. A U.S. military official says that the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in January 2018 captured two notorious British members of an Islamic State insurgent cell commonly dubbed “The Beatles” and known for beheading hostages. Gabriel Chaim AP Photo