Merkel: Germany will live up to its Holocaust responsibility

FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2018 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a joint press conference with the Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz after a meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 that, “as Germans we are responsible for the things that happened during the Holocaust.” Merkel said in her weekly podcast that she wouldn’t interfere when it comes to a controversial Polish law criminalizing some statements about Poland's actions during World War II. Michael Sohn,file AP Photo