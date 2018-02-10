Democrats see partisanship in GOP Pennsylvania district map

FILE - In this Oct. 7, 2015, file photo, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, center, accompanied by state House Minority Leader Rep. Frank Dermody, right, D-Allegheny, and state Rep. Joe Markosek, left, D-Allegheny, discuss state budget negotiations at the state Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa. Republican leaders of the Pennsylvania Legislature said Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, that they've agreed to a proposed new map of congressional districts to replace one thrown out last month, but Wolf issued a statement earlier that day raising doubts about whether the Republican leaders' proposed map would suffice. Dermody, the House Democratic leader, said his members had no role in producing the plan. Matt Rourke, File AP Photo