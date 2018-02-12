2 Baltimore detectives convicted of racketeering, robbery

In this October 2016 photo released by the Baltimore police, officers, Det. Evodio Hendrix, Det. Marcus Taylor, Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, Det. Jemell Rayam, Det. Maurice Ward, from left, are seen in Baltimore. Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys are set to make their closing arguments Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, in the trial of two Baltimore detectives, Marcus Taylor and Daniel Hersl, fighting racketeering and robbery charges. The case involves one of the worst U.S. police corruption scandals in recent memory. The Baltimore Sun via AP Baltimore Police Department