Dog's tale has happy end, as Rapunzel the runaway resurfaces

In this undated photo provided by Schutz & Rettung of the Security Department of the City of Zurich, a German shepherd dog gets treatment in Switzerland near Zurich last week.

186 miles) away in Switzerland. Officials in Zurich say the Alsatian was found last week by an ambulance crew by the side of a highway near Zurich. Zurich officials said Tuesday Feb. 13, 2018 “there’s a good chance that brave Rapunzel will survive and her owners will be able to pick her up soon.”