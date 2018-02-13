More Videos

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?

Pause
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

Several climbers ascend the Hogsback area of 11,240-foot Mount Hood toward the Pearly Gates, which guard the summit. Stacia Glenn sglenn@thenewstribune.com
Several climbers ascend the Hogsback area of 11,240-foot Mount Hood toward the Pearly Gates, which guard the summit. Stacia Glenn sglenn@thenewstribune.com

Nation & World

1 climber dies after fall, others stranded on Oregon peak

By STEVEN DUBOIS and GILLIAN FLACCUS Associated Press

February 13, 2018 08:01 PM

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore.

Rescuers are hurrying to reach more than a half-dozen climbers stranded by tumbling rocks and falling ice on Oregon's tallest peak after one fell to his death Tuesday and before expected heavy snow makes conditions even more treacherous.

At least seven to eight climbers were stranded high on the peak and one of them was hurt, said Sgt. Brian Jensen, a sheriff's office spokesman. That injury was not life-threatening.

Mount Hood, a peak notorious for loose ice and rocks in warm weather, is a popular climbing site that has seen dozens of accidents and fatalities over the years. Thousands climb it each year, mostly in the spring.

The climber who died fell about 1,000 feet (304 meters) and KOIN-TV reported that video taken from a helicopter showed other climbers performing CPR on the man before he was airlifted by an Oregon Army National Guard helicopter to a hospital. He was later declared dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sun has been out this week and the temperature was around freezing at the spot where the climber fell, said Russell Gubele of Mountain Wave Search and Rescue.

"This is the kind of weather conditions and the time of year where you often get falling ice, falling rocks and problems," Gubele said. "It sounds like the conditions up there are very unsafe right now."

Climbers used their cellphones to report that conditions were hazardous and described the falling rocks and ice "like a bowling alley," said Air Force Maj. Chris Bernard of the 304th Rescue Squadron.

The stuck climbers were on or near the Hogsback area near the summit of the 11,240-foot (3,429-meter) mountain east of Portland.

Jensen said the climbers who are stranded are have food and water to last a day but need to get off the mountain or get taken off of it because of the winter storm expected early Wednesday.

"It's going to get darker, it's going to get colder, it's going to get windier and the overall conditions will worsen at night," Jensen said. "We are trying to do everything we can to get everyone down safely before that hits."

Authorities were using a helicopter and ground crews to try to aid the stranded people.

Wyatt Peck, 26, said he started to go up the mountain Tuesday, but turned around. He said the conditions were so treacherous that he and a friend could not get their pickaxes and crampons into the snow that was melting from a hard freeze overnight.

Peck said others in his climbing group continued, and he's concerned that they are among those stranded.

"I saw like I said a lot of people were struggling traversing," he said. "I think they just got to the summit and were so exhausted they didn't know what to do to get back down — and that's the hardest part, to get back down."

Peck said climbers must know when to abandon a summit attempt.

Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

"The mountain's always going to be there — your life's not worth it." he said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What is net neutrality? 0:49

What is net neutrality?

Pause
The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 2:27

The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 2:06

What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death

What is net neutrality?

View More Video