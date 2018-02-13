Officer testifies he tried to grab woman before shooting her

FILE - In this May 31, 2017 file photo, New York City Police Sgt. Hugh Barry, center, is arraigned at Bronx Supreme Court in the death of Deborah Danner. Barry on trial for fatally shooting Danner, a mentally ill woman in her Bronx apartment, said Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, he tried to grab the woman before she had a chance to pick up a pair of scissors, the New York Times reported.

The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

Gregg Vigliotti