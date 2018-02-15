Florida teen charged with 17 murder counts in school attack

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:49 What is net neutrality? Pause 2:27 The reward circuit: How the brain responds to methamphetamine 1:35 In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 2:58 From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 3:05 Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 0:14 Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 1:36 Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 2:06 What to expect during a TSA pat-down screening 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy

Seventeen people were killed when suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students said they heard the fire alarm go off and thought it was a drill. "We went outside," said student Manuel Barraza, "I heard gunshots. I thought it was firecrackers. But after I heard the last shot I was like oh, no." Cruz, a 19-year-old former student of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is in custody. Alexa Ard McClatchy