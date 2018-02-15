Top Egyptian Islamist referred to state security prosecutors

FILE - In this May 18, 2012 file photo, then Egyptian presidential candidate Abdel-Monaem Abul Fetouh, waves to his supporters during a campaign rally in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian officials said Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that Abul Fetouh, a senior Islamist leader detained Wednesday over alleged links to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group, has been referred to state security prosecutors for questioning. Abul Fetouh was a longtime Brotherhood member, but quit the group in 2011 to run for president in the 2012. Khalil Hamra, File AP Photo