Merkel calls for progress on common EU asylum system

February 17, 2018 08:06 AM

German Chancellor Angela Merkel wants the European Union to make progress on a common asylum system, warning that member states who expect financial support from the bloc need to show solidarity when it comes to migrants too.

Merkel said in a video address Saturday before next week's informal meeting of EU leaders that the issue is one of her priorities and she hopes it can be advanced by June.

Germany has taken in over 1 million people seeking shelter from war and persecution in recent years, putting a heavy strain on the country's budget and boosting an anti-migrant party.

While some other European countries, such as Sweden, Greece and Italy, have also borne a heavy load, several EU members in the east refuse to take in large numbers of migrants.

