In Baltimore, public trust erodes amid police scandal

This photo combo from images provided by the Baltimore Police Department show from left, Detective Marcus Taylor and Detective Daniel Hersl. Taylor and Hersl were convicted of robbery, racketeering, and conspiracy on Feb. 12, 2018, in a trial that's part of an ongoing federal investigation into corruption among rogue members of the city's beleaguered police force. Acting Police Commissioner Darryl DeSousa says the department is determined to mend fences with the community. He’s introduced plans for random integrity and polygraph testing and created a new anti-corruption unit. Baltimore Police Department via AP, File)