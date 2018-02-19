Turkey warns it may hit Syrian troops in Kurdish enclave

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, give a press conference in Amman, Jordan, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. Cavusoglu said his country is ready to battle Syrian government troops if they enter an enclave in northern Syria to protect Syrian Kurdish fighters. Syrian state media said pro-Syrian government forces will begin entering the Afrin enclave "within hours," after reaching an agreement with the Kurdish militia in control of the region. Raad Adayleh AP Photo