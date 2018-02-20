New Mexico school shooter had swastika marking on his leg

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2017, file photo, hundreds of people raise their candles during a candlelight vigil at Minion Park in Aztec, N.M., after a shooting at Aztec High School. William Atchison, the gunman in the deadly New Mexico school shooting, had no drugs or alcohol in his system the day of the rampage and an autopsy revealed a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, bruised knuckles and faint ink markings on his leg that included a swastika symbol. The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File Marla Brose