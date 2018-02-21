CAS to hear doping case against Krushelnitsky on Thursday

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018 file photo, Norway's Kristin Skaslien, left, throws the stone as teammate Magnus Nedregotten looks on during the mixed doubles bronze medal curling match against Russian athletes Anastasia Bryzgalova and Alexander Krushelnitsky at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea. Nedregotten and his partner, who lost out on the Olympic bronze medal to Krushelnitsky, charged with doping, said Tuesday, Feb. 20 he feels robbed of his moment of glory. Natacha Pisarenko, File AP Photo