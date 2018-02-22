Nation & World

Police lock down part of Brussels amid reports of gunman

The Associated Press

February 22, 2018 08:14 AM

BRUSSELS

Belgian police have sealed off part of a Brussels suburb amid media reports that an armed man could be at large.

Associated Press television images Thursday showed armed police officers hiding behind buildings and staking out a building rooftop in the Forest neighborhood of the Belgian capital.

A police helicopter flew overhead.

Broadcaster RTL quoted Forest mayor Marc-Jean Ghyssels as saying that police "suspect the presence of an armed man."

A suspect in the deadly Paris attacks in November 2015, Salah Abdeslam, hid in Forest and was caught up in a shootout with police in a nearby apartment.

There was no immediate indication that Thursday's incident is terror-related.

