Canadian police charge alleged killer with another murder

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 file photo, police vehicles are parked outside a property where they say they have recovered the remains of at least six people from planters on the property which is connected to alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur, in Toronto, Canada. Police charged McArthur on Friday, Feb. 23 2017, with another murder, bringing the total to six. Detective Sgt. Hank Idsinga said the remains of three of the six victims have been identified, and there could still be other charges made "I believe there will be," Idsinga said. Rob Gilles,File AP Photo