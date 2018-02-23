Washington lawmakers exempt themselves from records law

Rowland Thompson, right, executive director of Allied Daily Newspapers of Washington, testifies during a joint work session of the Senate and House State Government Committees, Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. The session was held to discuss a bill filed Wednesday by lawmakers who want to circumvent a recent court ruling finding them fully subject to the state's public disclosure laws. The bill would make some of their records public but would retroactively prohibit the release of other records being sought by a coalition of news organizations. Ted S. Warren AP Photo